Dear Editor: I applaud the Dane County NAACP for calling on UW Health to honor Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Celebrating Juneteenth is critical for cultivating a diverse and culturally competent workforce, addressing unjust health care disparities and furthering the cause of freedom for all.
Frontline nurses and health care workers witnessed firsthand how COVID-19 aggravated medical disparities, and many of them resolved to become part of creating solutions. Through their union, nurses have requested UW Health to formally recognize Juneteenth as a powerful way to contribute to structural change. I’ve been honored to work with one of those nurse leaders, Colin Gillis, on a pair of resolutions for the Madison Common Council that acknowledge the importance of Juneteenth and call on all our community’s employers to celebrate the holiday.
As a cousin and assistant to civil rights leader Dr. Opal Lee, “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” I’m continually inspired by her nine decades of wisdom. She often reminds us that “nobody is free until we are all free.”
I urge UW Health, our area’s largest health care provider, to take the lead in establishing the Juneteenth holiday, which would underscore its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Doing so would not only acknowledge this historic milestone on the road to freedom but also set a shining example for other employers to follow in our community, our state and our country.
Amani Latimer Burris
Madison District 12 alder