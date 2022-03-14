Dear Editor: UW-Madison is the perpetrator in Madison’s housing crisis. Students at the university, armed with either wealthy out-of-state parents or endless supplies of student loans, have driven housing prices in Madison to the breaking point.
In a city that is growing at such a rapid rate with limited room for new downtown construction, new constructions are pushing for unnecessary amenities like rooftop pools, causing their rates for a single bedroom to be well over $1,000 a month. This pricing model is not sustainable for full-time students who are focusing their time and efforts mainly on graduating as soon as possible with minimal debt and working part-time jobs.
Students are forced to turn to either their parents or take out large student loans to pay for their tuition, as well as housing and any other living expenses they may need help with. Students are forced to pay for these exorbitant housing prices later in life after they accrue large amounts of interest.
The University of Wisconsin has a moral responsibility to their students to have affordable, safe and sustainable housing within a reasonable distance to the university to be able to continue to attract the smartest young people from around the world.
UW has a large statewide influence that they should use to its full effect to persuade local leaders to provide housing that is suitable for all Madison residents.
Edward O'Flahrity
Madison