Dear Editor: The agreement between University of Wisconsin and Richland County states that UW will, through June of 2042, provide adequate instructional and administrative staff to operate a campus.
Erik Olson in the local Richland Observer said: “It’s hard to believe that any other community in the state has provided as much local support for its two-year campus over the past 50+ years.”
Before there was student housing, people rented rooms in their homes. Donors stepped up and built student housing. Local people hosted international students, welcoming extra family members who became part of our community. In a small, relatively poor area, clubs, organizations, businesses and individuals created a very strong scholarship program.
Very few places in Wisconsin need higher education as much as Richland County.
How much will be saved in the UW budget by closing the Richland campus? How much will be lost to Richland County and the region? What is lost economically and socially if rural/small town would-be-first-generation college students opt out of higher education altogether?
The people of Richland County have kept their promise to UW. By closing the Richland campus, University of Wisconsin System has broken its promise to Richland County.
Dorothy Thompson
Richland Center