Dear Editor: High-speed internet for every home and business in this country has been elusive for years, despite efforts by administrations on both sides of the aisle — until now.
Thanks to the efforts of leaders like Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who worked on the bipartisan infrastructure law, we are on the precipice of true universal connectivity. There’s just one thing standing in the way. Until federal leaders take action to speed access to utility poles, 100% connectivity will remain out of reach.
As a business owner on Madeline Island, I know firsthand how critical internet access is for a business to thrive. If it weren’t for internet access, many small businesses would struggle to stay afloat. For decades, utility poles have been key to the nation’s communications infrastructure. For Wisconsin communities without access to any high-speed internet infrastructure, the most efficient way to get them online is for internet service providers to attach their technology to existing utility poles. The challenge lies in the fact that most broadband providers do not own utility poles — electric companies, local utilities and other entities do. So providers must get permission to access poles and pay a fee to affix their technology.
Unfortunately, the permitting process can be complicated. Without a system to resolve disputes or a fast-track for pole access, this process can drag out leaving unserved communities stuck without internet — again.
In the end, it’s our rural Wisconsin communities that suffer from this broken process. The bipartisan infrastructure law provides us an opportunity to finally get every house and business access to high-speed internet.
Now it’s up to leaders in Washington to make sure we create the correct conditions that allow this law to do what it was meant to do.
Michael Childers
Madeline Island