Dear Editor: How dare Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Rochester, and Senate GOP leader Devin LaMahieu say they would welcome more than five minutes with Gov. Tony Evers.
Do they not remember the special sessions called by the governor when they gaveled in and out? If their memories are that bad, we will have to remind them every day to have more transparency and let us look at their appointment books to see how often they seek a chat with the governor.
I know they've been drooling over the surplus money they'd hoped to share with their wealthy constituents, but how about doing something for the majority of citizens of Wisconsin for a change? Our schools need help. Send some of that money to the local communities. In Platteville, we are trying to plan for a replacement for a senior center and a fire station. Some cooperative communication and work with the average citizens on issues we support would go a long way to erasing the Republican image of doing nothing except funding a million-dollar boondoggle investigation by Michael Gableman."
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville