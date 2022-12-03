Dear Editor: Wisconsin's projected surplus of $6.5 billion is an opportunity to realize Wisconsin values.
During 2022, Wisconsin voters passed 133 of 166 public school referendums, showing Badgers value public education of our children. A $2 billion dollar increase in state aid to public schools will reflect Badger values and keep property taxes down.
The University of Wisconsin is also valued by citizens. The surplus must support at least an inflationary budget increase, offsetting a continued freeze in undergraduate tuition. The UW educates thousands, supports businesses and farmers statewide, and its research and knowledgeable graduates are valuable to businesses.
Local governments, from our smallest townships to our largest city need funding for basic services. Shared revenue was created to replace property taxes that the state repealed, but the state has not kept this deal. The state budget seems to have a surplus, but the reality is that local governments have deficits. Municipalities had 37 referendums to raise money to hire police officers, firefighters and EMTs in 2022. A 50% increase in shared revenue would begin to correct the over 63% cuts.
Our state legislators and governor have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make real our Wisconsin values in our state budget.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo