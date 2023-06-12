Dear Editor: Budget some child care money. The openings in day cares are nonexistent, and people will revert to any one without any training to try to babysit their child. This results in dangerous situations and desperate measures.
Minnesota is doing a far better job supporting their children and families than Wisconsin. We want workers here? Get the child care. We would have people streaming to get here.
Let's use the budget to benefit everyone, including the little children. School lunches for all children will be an investment in the future of the world. Keep their brains fed and we will benefit from their ability to pay attention in schools. It's an investment in potential adult Wisconsinites.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville