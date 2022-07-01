Dear Editor: Instead of overturning Roe, here’s another way to limit abortions: Stop the pregnancy before it becomes one. How? By the male using a condom.
Suppose American females insisted that husbands and boyfriends wore a condom or no sex. Fewer pregnancies would result in fewer abortions.
Males might complain and seek “condomless" sex elsewhere. This would then start a societal and business domino effect of "unintended consequences" that could be discussed at Cap Times Idea Fest in September.
These discussions might include the mention of local pimps, global sex traffickers, broken marriages, broken homes, homeless daughters, increased rape, increased use of spousal abuse agencies and much more.
As our Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, prepare yourselves and our society for numerous "unintended consequences." Let the Idea Fest discussions begin.
Ken Richardson
Madison