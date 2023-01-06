Letters logo

Dear Editor: I have been a Cap Times reader since it switched to a once a week edition, and I loved it.

My reading to the Wisconsin State Journal goes to the early 70s. I also switched to the online edition and was very happy with that as well.

However, that all changed recently when you "improved" the electronic content. I can no longer access the CT when I open the Journal; I have to move to a different site. And your new format is not user friendly.

Please return to the traditional view of a paper page.

Peter Vickerman

Sun Prairie

