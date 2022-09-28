Dear Editor: Although some deny it, the renaming of the Frederic March Play Circle is an example of the "cancel culture."
It is unjust to condemn someone as a racist, when he obviously spent his life fighting against it. That's the story that should be told. It's very unfortunate that some are made uncomfortable. Teach them the truth and hopefully they'll learn it's what one does that matters.
Maybe then they wouldn't feel uncomfortable, but use him as an example of someone who stood for what was right.
Steve Powell
Madison