Dear Editor: For me, the number one issue in the mayoral election is growth. Fitchburg is one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing cities.
We are also home to agricultural and rural areas, including my family's fifth-generation farm. How do we balance adding more residents and retaining farmland?
I am supporting Randy Udell for mayor. I serve with Randy on the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee. I know he understand the issues, and I have seen how he can bring people to the table to work collaboratively. Randy is a fantastic listener.
We must make sure we continue to grow responsibly. I urge my friends and neighbors throughout Fitchburg to elect Randy Udell as our next mayor on April 4.
Amy Johanning
Fitchburg