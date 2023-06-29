Dear Editor: Technology is a lynchpin for every aspect of our lives and every industry of the economy. More importantly, it serves as a strategic resource for geopolitical influence worldwide. And as countries like China work to gain a bigger share of strategic technology resources, we should all be concerned.
Whether it’s supply chains, critical minerals used for our energy supplies or the semiconductors that power cars, planes and defense technologies, U.S. dependency on China puts us at a strategic disadvantage and threatens both U.S. national security and economy. We saw the ramifications of this dependence during the pandemic. Still, it is expanding deeper as China works to replace the United States as a global leader and make countries worldwide more dependent on China for technology.
One positive of this heightened U.S.-China tech competition is the bipartisan support this issue draws. Led by Wisconsin’s U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, China’s stronghold on our economy and national security is gaining attention.
U.S. leadership depends on our ability to turn to our technology companies and manufacturers, and those of our allies, to grow our economy and defend our nation.
I am glad to see Gallagher work tirelessly on this issue that he sees as helping to “restore American strength” and “defend our basic freedoms from communist aggression.”
I hope others in Congress take this threat seriously and work to strengthen U.S. technology and limit our dependence on China.
John Righeimer
Hayward