Dear Editor: The "dismal science" is a derogatory alternative name for the discipline of economics. The United States economy is very likely to soon be described as "dismal," or as something far worse.
The Federal Reserve Bank and Congress have managed to dig a deep hole from which there is no escape without inflicting much pain to American citizens. Forty years ago, in the epic battle to quell inflation running at an annual rate of 14%, the fed funds rate was 19%. In other words, "real" interest rates were positive 5%. Fast forward to April, 2022. With an inflation rate of 8.5% and fed funds rate currently at 0.5%, "real" interest rates are negative 8%.
Inflation will not be cured until "real" interest rates are positive. The capital markets are anticipating higher interest rates, but can they handle a 7% or 8% increase in the next year or two? I think not. If interest rates do skyrocket by that level, the interest payments alone on $30 trillion of debt will gobble up about 50% of the annual federal budget.
The Fed has publicly claimed it is pivoting from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening in order to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet. Who exactly is going to buy our debt as the largest buyer (the Federal Reserve Bank) becomes a net seller of treasury securities? Don't hold out any hope for foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other entities to fill the void.
Unless interest rates are high enough to justify the investor's risk, looks to me like the party, financed with huge fiscal and trade deficits and enabled by cheap and loose money, is about to end.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland