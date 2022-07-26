Dear Editor: The Washington pro-Israel militarist empire is clearly intent on perpetuating an extremely dangerous proxy war on sovereign Russia’s border. It’s crucial that we understand the six reasons why.
1. To enforce the hegemonic Wolfowitz Doctrine. It dictates that Washington never countenance a rising competing power on the global stage, one that could potentially put a check on neocon global ambitions.
2. To return Russia to the 1990s when it was plundered and pillaged by the parasites of international finance. During this lost decade poverty, unemployment and deaths skyrocketed.
3. As payback for Russia successfully interceding in Syria to defeat the jihadi mercenary lunatic terrorists who were supported by the pro-Israel zealots who used them as a proxy to topple the popular Assad administration.
4. In order to de-link the growing economic ties between Russia and Western Europe, especially Germany. Washington's goal for NATO's Western Europe policy is to keep Germany down, Russia out and the U.S. in.
5. It’s the first step in an eventual attack on China. Washington can’t expect to be victorious in a Sino-U.S. war with Russia still in the picture. The first step is to bleed Russia dry then turn to toppling the rising Chinese economic juggernaut.
6. The domestic U.S. military-industrial complex must have a formidable enough foe that strikes fear in the public to justify the trillion dollar annual budget and careerism of the MIC personnel. Through distortions and lies from the Western media Russia fits the boogeyman role quite well.
This is all exceedingly perilous and must be stopped.
Drew Hunkins
Madison