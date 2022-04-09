Dear Editor: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rightfully been condemned by the international community. President Biden called Putin a “a war criminal,” and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said the the killings in Bucha were “genocide.” Now, Biden is calling for war crimes investigations.
If the United States had shown that it cooperates with the world’s multilateral body responsible for investigating war crimes and genocide, the International Criminal Court, we’d be in a much better position to make that call.
The U.S. has not only refused to ratify the Rome Statute, which brought the ICC into existence, it has blocked ICC investigations into allegations of crimes against humanity by American personnel in Afghanistan and in so-called black sites. When the ICC began to investigate, the U.S. brazenly issued sanctions against ICC’s own prosecutor citing our need to maintain sovereignty. That’s sheer hypocrisy, given the U.S is actively trying to extradite Julian Assange, an Australian, for exposing American atrocities. There are Israel’s crimes against Palestinians too. The U.S. won’t let the ICC do anything about those either.
It's really simple: If the U.S. wants to bring Putin to justice, then we need to show that we respect the rule of law in an international forum. That means instead of undermining the United Nations and the ICC we stop the double-talk and let the ICC do its job when all atrocities are committed, not only when our enemies commit them.
Richard McGowan
Madison