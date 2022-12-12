Dear Editor: Thanks to John Nichols for covering the Green Party regaining ballot status and recounting some history of other “third” parties in Wisconsin, including the Democrats and Republicans as well as Progressives and Socialists.
Polls show that today’s two-party system isn’t working for most people: Close to 60% believe the establishment parties represent us so poorly that we need a new party (Gallup), while three in four say our country is moving in the wrong direction (NBC). We’re lagging increasingly behind other wealthy countries on issue after issue: health care, life expectancy, inequality, environmental health, education, affordable housing and more. These are all signs of a weak democracy in dangerous decline.
Greens have long advocated for proven reforms that would revitalize U.S. politics and give power back to the people. Ranked choice voting allows for more viable choices in our elections, freeing voters from the oppressive notion that “you have to vote for the lesser of two evils.” Proportional representation would go even further to elect legislative bodies that truly represent and respond to the public.
Proportional representation is also the only way to actually end gerrymandering, which is a product of single-seat districts that can be manipulated to disenfranchise voters. Portland, Oregon, and Portland, Maine, both voted for proportional ranked choice voting this November, showing the way to a better future for our democracy.
Kudos to the Cap Times for lifting up the potential of a healthy multi-party democracy with more voices, more choices, and better representation.
Dave Schwab
Wisconsin Green Party