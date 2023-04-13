Dear Editor: I’s easy to think things will never change when you look at the news lately.
It’s been nothing but one mass shooting after another, and GOP leaders in the state Senate and Assembly as well as the U.S. Senate and House continue to fail to protect us. Lawmakers refuse to outlaw AR-15s or pass any legislation to curb the sales of automatic weapons or get them off the streets. Their answer to school shootings is to put more people with guns into the schools.
The grant they’ve proposed to give gun shops cash to lock up weapons of those people who don’t feel comfortable possessing them due to mental health concerns is great, but is way too little way too late. As was their offer allowing some abortions in Wisconsin; they only are making the offer now because they know their ship’s going down.
With the loss of the state Supreme Court and the potential change in future district maps, they fear they’ll lose what has been an iron grip on state government. The younger voters among us and those parents who want a safer world for their children are going to have to keep showing up at the polls.
This April’s election was decided by the younger voters of the state, and rightfully so since they’re bearing the brunt of the decisions made by both the federal and state courts. Still, voter turnout was only 36% in the state, which seems good until you look at turnout in other countries, which can approach 80% or even 90%.
Every election for the foreseeable future could be the difference between making our streets safer, upholding a woman’s right to choose, keeping books on the shelves in our schools and libraries, and affordable food and medical care. It's up to you to vote.
Paul Mickey
Madison