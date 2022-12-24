Der Editor: Tucker Carlson, a so-called news man from Fox News, is at it again, spewing his pro-Russian rhetoric against who in my eyes is one of the greatest presidents of my time: Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.
Carlson said he was dressed like a strip club manager who was actually dressed in battle fatigues. I’m tired of the likes of Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene constantly repeating Russian propaganda then calling us the greatest nation in the world, which we are not. Carlson said it was humiliating that a strip club manager would stand before Congress and ask for aid to Ukraine. Carlson is no more than a foreign tool masquerading as a TV news man. Compared to Zelenskyy, a great unifier and president who stands with his soldiers on the battle field, he is a donkey's ass, and I apologize to all the donkey’s out there.
Our interest in Ukraine is the same as our interest in democracy, and Carlson sits in his stall with all the freedoms of regurgitating his anti-American, pro-Russian garbage while lambasting a man who is protecting what we Americans believe in, democracy. To that I say, let’s send him packing to Russia under authoritarian rule and see how fine it is.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville