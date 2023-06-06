Dear Editor: My entire career was spent with Credit Union National Association (CUNA), next door to the insurance-based CUNA Mutual Group, now rebranded as TruStage. Over the decades, I’ve respected the contributions CUNA Mutual made to the Madison-area community. So, it’s doubly discouraging to see management allowing a bargaining stalemate to grow into a union strike.
During the 1990s, I had the honor to serve as chief steward for the office and professional employees bargaining unit at CUNA. Our experience — union and management — was entirely different from the adversarial approach at CUNA Mutual. With both sides participating, we received training from a professional mediation service, adopted mutual-gains negotiating, and successfully bargained numerous contracts.
Did each side get everything they wanted? Certainly not, but we retained respect for one another. We overcame differences and continued working for the good of the association. It was a positive model, which can be repeated.
TruStage management has enormous power to influence the direction of employee relations. It’s time to heal the breach with union members and negotiate fair settlements. Anything less does long-term damage to the reputation of a quality employer and respected Dane County benefactor.
Jeremiah Cahill
Madison