Dear Editor: There has been a lot of talk in the right wing ecosystem about how President Biden’s supposed weaknesses invited Putin to attack Ukraine, and if former President Trump would be in office things would be different.
Remember Paul Manafort? Trump made Manafort, who was advisor to pro-Putin/pro-Russia Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, his campaign chairman. A Senate Intelligence Committee’s report found, among many concerns, that Manafort worked and communicated with Russian intelligence. Trump pardoned Manafort for fraud convictions.
Current Ukrainian President Zelensky, the one most of the right-wing ecosystem is now hailing as a hero (besides the ones calling him a thug or trying to degrade him with antisemitic tropes) is the man Trump tried to extort. Those pieces of information, among a host of others, should cause anyone to recognize that Trump was in no way tough on Putin. The vast majority of the Republican Party enabled Trump’s kowtowing to Putin, as the conservative elites thought Trump would help them keep political power.
The weakness of Trump and enablement of him by Republicans helped set the stage for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Dan Rutter
Wauwatosa