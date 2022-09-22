Dear Editor: Donald Trump has embraced Qanon.
The conspiracy theories are so ridiculously crazy they would make you laugh if they weren’t so serious. Forty-three percent of this nation is off its rocker and the logical ones better be making a plan to defend our democracy.
Trump knows how to rile them up and will use them again, as in the insurrectionist crowd, to do his bidding. When this blows up in our faces, and it will, a lot of them will die or be jailed for a lie, and Trump won’t give a rat’s behind about them. They are just pawns to him, and they don’t understand that.
He said he wants a third world war. How does that make you feel? Voters who want democracy better get out in droves or you will lose more than women’s health rights. Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security will be right behind, then they’re coming for your children’s education.
It is this man’s goal to turn this nation into an S-hole country.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville