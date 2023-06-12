Dear Editor: "Lock her up" was often chanted by Trump and his supporters at his rallies. This of course in response to the Hillary Clinton emails.
Trump's latest indictment, sure looks like, for him, a case of what goes around comes around. He is reaping what he has sowed. The shoe is on the other foot.
But before any of us start chanting, "Lock him up," we should be sure of our pronoun usage. We most assuredly want to be "woke" in that regard. Back at him. He deserves as much.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg