Dear Editor: Just Before D-Day, General Eisenhower wrote the following to his troops: “The eyes of the world are upon you. The hope and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.
“Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely. But this is the year 1944! ... The tide has turned! The free men of the world are marching together to Victory!”
Trump didn't study history and thinks all soldiers are losers, so he isn't capable of understanding or upholding the Constitution of the U.S. like our Greatest Generation of WWII soldiers/patriots.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville