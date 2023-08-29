Dear Editor: Can we hear a big “hurrah” for the Fulton County authorities who recently processed Donald Trump, “just like anybody else,” but allowed Trump to submit his own height and weight measurements upon his booking.
Trump weighed in, in his unofficial, pre-booking, self-reported weighing-in, at a relatively svelte 216 pounds on his 6-foot 3-inch frame.
Talk about looks being deceiving!
I have not been a fan of Trump until now, as I imagine millions of other morbidly obese Americans might feel. However, I have now developed a newfound affinity, if not full-boar affection, for our portly former president.
If Trump weighs a mere 216 pounds, I evidently weigh no more than 160 pounds. Needless to say, to those who know me know that I haven’t weighed this little in years. I feel like a feather.
Truth is that, suddenly, I feel as fit as the proverbial fiddle.
I’m going to start playing city-league basketball again, challenge he-men to arm wrestling in local bars and start flirting with younger women (I’m 83).
How much do you now weigh, relative to Trump’s self-recorded weight? Alternative reality can give one a whole new perspective on life.
Ain’t alternative reality grand!
Robert Reid
Wisconsin Dells