Dear Editor: The former president surprised no one when he accused the Biden administration of not doing enough, or going to the derailment area, or assisting Ohio citizens in dealing with this tragedy, while at the same time failing to take the blame for the disaster, which was actually his own fault.
As Biden had been spending much of his time in Ukraine trying to help it's citizens protect their democracy, the former blowhard president, along with some of his MAGA followers, turned up the volume against Biden and his administration with mindless attacks, all the while knowing that Trump himself was to blame.
Shame on Trump! He is a cowardly blowhard and continues to prove that he was unfit as president and, in my opinion, a bad, immoral human being.
S. Michael Shivers
Madison