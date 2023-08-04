Dear Editor: Trump’s advisors have revealed that should Trump win reelection he will employ the “unitary executive theory” of governing, a strategy to vastly expand the power of the presidency.
First, Trump would seize control of the Department of Justice and FBI, which would no longer be independent agencies. Anyone involved in prosecuting Trump would be prosecuted along with his enemies list. Trump’s plan includes reclassifying and firing 50,000 career civil servants replacing them with MAGA loyalists.
Abortion, abortion pills, contraception and gender transitions will be blocked. There will be no exceptions or options for fetus abnormality and mothers will be forced to give birth even though the infant is doomed for death after delivery. Trump will end support for Ukraine. He will remove the U.S. from membership in NATO.
Many Americans will sleepwalk to the polls, not realizing that their liberty will diminish as Trump’s freedom to do as he pleases increases.
Self before country will be the mantra of Trump’s America. American democracy will be disappear, replaced by one-man rule. Trump will have authority over everything and can be prosecuted for nothing.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn