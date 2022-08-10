Dear Editor: The anti-Biden crowds rhetoric wears on me and I've grown tired of arguing those issues. Won't change their minds anyway.
But what really changed my focus was the Jan. 6 committee investigation. Now of utmost importance to me is the fragility of our democracy. It's suffering an existential crisis. The committee, with two real Republicans, has convinced me Trump really did try to retake the Presidency through a coup, and his claims of widespread election fraud are a big lie. To this day he is still trying to overturn the 2020 election. Anything but democratic. I now feel that if Trump's coup would have succeeded, we would be well on our way to having an autocratic form of government.
And as if that's not enough to put the final nail in democracy's coffin, Trump had a plan to purge the civil service system to make it work for him. He wanted to turn up to 50,000 government civil servants into at-will employees. At-will status would have made it easy to hire and fire employees without reason. Just follow "loose" legal guidelines.
Say bye-bye to whistle blowing on illegal activities, speaking the truth, or conveying basic facts without fear of losing one's job. The Trump plan would have raised the power of the presidency to new heights. Just the implied threat to one's job demands loyalty. Knowing Trump, a blind loyalty and then add to that, the all-to-real threat from Trump of losing employment. Remember his deep state rants. Yikes!
At-will in the public sector has a great risk of politicizing employment to suit a president's agenda. That is the stuff of despots, dictators and oligarchs. Is that what we want?
Bill Walters
Fitchburg