Dear Editor: Ex-President Trump declared another run for the presidency, with a message to other potential candidates to stand down.
Mark Thiessen, among other conservative Republicans, implored him not to run. They consider him unelectable and want someone else to carry the Trump mantle forward. I don't believe this is some sort of ploy. They realize Trump would be the "me" candidate — what's good for Trump legally, financially and, of course, for his ego. Trump feels the need to win without regard to reality. They believe, and I concur, that a Trump run would be great for Democrats.
Trump believes a run for president may shield him from legal prosecutions and he loves playing the martyr if the DOJ and courts would go forward. He loves the limelight. It's his circus and he is an expert at dragging out legal proceedings. And as a presidential candidate he will go scorched earth. Any and all who are not loyal to him, Democrats and Republicans alike, will be bashed with hyperbolic lies, personal insults and vitriol. The Republican Party and platform be damned.
There will be hundreds of campaign rallies over the next two years and Trump, if not the nominee, may run as an independent, splitting Republican vote and hamstringing the Republican nominee. MAGA followers may not even vote for another nominee, thus guaranteeing a Democratic landslide.
I hope he takes the independent route, and I believe his ego would drive him to do so if not the official nominee. As an independent, a large split of the Republican vote would overcome election denialism in gerrymandered states and judicial appointments favorable to Republicans. MAGA Trumpism as a political force would then fade and allow the real Republicans to reformulate and remoderate the Republican Party.
This will take many years, perhaps decades, but elections have consequences.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg