Dear Editor: Some recent news stories have focused on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provides that any person who took an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in an insurrection or rebellion, or gave aid or comfort to those who did, is prohibited from holding any governmental office — whether federal, state, or local. That disqualification can only be negated by a two-thirds vote by both houses of Congress.
Donald Trump has triggered that disqualification provision in multiple ways.
Of course, the primary reason that Trump is so feverishly running for president is that he needs to get elected to avoid prison sentences as a result of convictions in any of the criminal cases he has been indicted in.
Consequently, when Trump becomes aware and understands that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment effectively prohibits him from ever serving as president (the one thing he is relying on to keep from being sent to prison), he likely will cease campaigning and in the middle of the night, without notice to anyone, and order the pilot of his Trump Force One jet to fly him to Saudi Arabia to evade trials/convictions/prison/extradition. And while doing so, Trump undoubtedly will justify his fleeing with a final big lie that he "can't get a fair trial in the United States."
So to prevent that flee-the-country" scenario from happening, one or more of the four judges in Trump's four criminal cases needs to immediately declare Trump a "flight risk" and have him held in jail, pending his first conviction. Following that conviction, he must be immediately remanded from the courtroom to prison to begin serving his sentence(s).
Randall Schumann
Madison