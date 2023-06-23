Dear Editor: I have read UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. DONALD J. TRUMP and WALTINE NAUTA three times. I am not an attorney. I am an average American citizen. I am also an octogenarian and call upon my memories factoring in the Rashomon effect as best I can.
That said, I cannot imagine a more egregious act of disloyalty to our country being defended with a plea of “doing nothing wrong.” Telling attorneys to destroy evidence; denying possession of critical U.S. intelligence by indicating that all has been turned in to the National Archives and Records Administration, cajoling others to lie, hiding secrets in plain sight, denying and garnering support for the denials with finger pointing clearly designed to instill fear in those most vulnerable and susceptible to that fear.
It appears that there is a great deal of rationalization going on among the 80% of declared Republicans who support Mr. Trump’s assertions that this is a witch hunt and politically motivated blather. It occurs to me that this 80% is perhaps a small number who still claim to be Republicans. So the actual number of people who support this gobbledygook is probably much smaller.
Isn’t it time to shake the hands of our Republican brothers and sisters and say enough is enough? Chris Christie and others are giving it a try. Let’s listen? Let’s hear one another? Let’s recognize that the only way “they” will come after us is if “we” allow it!
The indictment was stamped June 8, 2023 — my 87th birthday. A greater gift from my country could not be envisioned.
Myrna Casebolt
Madison