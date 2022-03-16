Dear Editor: It's great that the U.S. has stopped imports of fossil fuels from Russia. We need to support Ukraine and also end our dependence on fossil fuels.
The world's changing weather patterns will cause future pandemics, armed conflicts, natural disasters, wildfires and more human suffering. This is our chance to stop things before they get really bad. While Putin's army is invading Ukraine, invasive insects are invading new territory, spreading human diseases, killing trees, harming crops. While innocent people are dying in Ukraine, innocent people and wildlife are dying around the world due to fossil-fuel pollution and changes in their normal weather. While Ukrainian children are becoming traumatized due to war and family separations, American children are becoming traumatized with eco-anxiety as they look forward to a future in a warming, chaotic, undependable world, filled with worsening disasters.
America has shown what it is made of. In a matter of days, the Ukrainian invasion united both American political parties with shared outrage and determination to take action. In less that a week, military equipment was procured and moved to Ukraine for their defense. Billions of dollars were approved to fight the crisis.
If we truly recognized that our "weird weather" is an emergency on par with an attack from a hostile country, we could summon the political will, the finances and the action to end our dependence on fossil fuels in short order. And we could prevent the sort of loss of life and suffering, and the destruction of homes and businesses and infrastructure, which tugs at our heartstrings right now as we see devastating photos from the Ukraine.
We need energy independence. And we need it by faster construction of renewables, energy storage and weatherizing of buildings than we have done before.
Carol Phelps
Middleton