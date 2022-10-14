Letters logo

Dear Editor: Why do people deeply concerned about our energy transition almost always seem to have an incredible blind spot in their thinking when it comes to transportation?

Transportation is a major source of green house gas emissions. It is not just a matter of transitioning away from fossil fuels and the jobs generated by installing windmills or solar panels. It is also a matter of reducing vehicle miles traveled by sharing vehicles operated by well-paid unionized labor.

And in contrast to the temporary job of installing solar panels, transit jobs can be long-term.

Susan De Vos

Madison

