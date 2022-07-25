Dear Editor: Throughout Dane, Iowa and Grant counties we see ATC and ITC erecting towers for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek (CHC) transmission line.
Construction continues despite the strong possibility that CHC will be stopped completely by both state and federal courts. In ongoing lawsuits state court granted the opposition an injunction that would have stopped construction on the entire line, if only they had been able to post a bond of $32 million. Really?
Who in the public sector can raise that much money? Federal court determined it is illegal for the developers to cross the Mississippi River through the Wildlife Refuge. Without a way to connect the Iowa and Wisconsin segments, the line cannot function. But still they continue to build.
For years ATC, ITC, and Dairyland Cooperative used every means possible to delay the opposition’s lawsuits until after CHC’s proposed construction date. Having succeeded, they now build at a rapid pace to force the issue in court — most likely claiming: How can you deny us this line when we have already built so much of it?
Who plays the bill? We do! If you receive a utility bill you are a “ratepayer,” paying for the CHC transmission line that might never be completed.
If ATC, ITC, and Dairyland had any ethics or any moral sense of responsibility for the greater public good, they would delay construction until the ultimate fate of CHC is determined by the courts.
Betsy Curtis D’Angelo
Town of Dodgeville