Dear Editor: The landscapes I have experienced in Wisconsin’s Driftless region are spectacular. I have driven Highway 151 hundreds of times over the past 50 years to visit relatives and explore southwestern Wisconsin with my daughters. I am disappointed that Cardinal-Hickory Creek (CHC) developers are building their 170-foot high voltage towers.
Destroying the Driftless landscape is unfortunate because the line is currently in litigation. However, CHC is not a done deal. Co-owners American Transmission Company (ATC) and ITC Midwest continue to spend ratepayers’ money for construction and legal fees. Judge Jacob Frost granted an injunction to halt construction but the $32 million bond was unrealistic. The developers started construction despite admitting that costs would exceed their projections by 10%. The Citizens Utility Board also asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to halt construction stating: “This spending is unjust, unreasonable, and imprudent and the Utilities have demonstrated their unwillingness to act in good faith to curb it.”
My father, an engineer, worked for a Wisconsin utilities company for 30 years. At first, he had confidence in the PSC to properly vet this massive project. He is an honest, trustworthy man who is now in disbelief of the corruption at the expense of the public. He hopes the courts will see this project for what it is, an insidious boondoggle. So do I.
Lianne Stephenson
Madison