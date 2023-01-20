Dear Editor: Having read Paul Fanlund's misguided opinion and Allison Garfield's great coverage on the proposed transit-oriented development overlay, I feel more strongly than ever that Madison must enact the overlay without exceptions.
It is a thoughtful way to encourage dense growth, in turn helping to solve Madison's housing crisis, ensuring the growth of vibrant neighborhood businesses and the success of BRT, and ultimately protecting the planet.
While some of my neighbors in the Vilas neighborhood worry about losing the character of our neighborhood, I'm confident the pros of progress outweigh any cons of change.
Current zoning promotes growth only through sprawl. New low-density single-family housing doesn't support walkable neighborhood businesses and causes unpleasant reliance on cars. Vast portions of the city will remain zoned this way, but the TOD overlay will allow for controlled dense growth near the city's newly realigned bus system. More housing supply will mean lower housing prices to meet strong demand. That kind of growth will protect my neighborhood's walkability by maintaining demand for businesses and affordable places for their employees to live. Beyond my selfish desire to have a walkable vibrant city, I also know that dense cities are the best way to cut carbon emissions and save the planet.
We don't have a right to set our city in amber because we are the lucky ones to live here and now — anyway, it would be impossible. Doing nothing will mean an unaffordable city overly reliant on cars. The TOD overlay is a step in the right direction.
Jack Idlas
Madison