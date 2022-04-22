Letters logo

Dear Editor: Sen. Tammy Baldwin said of Madison’s $6.4 million federal grant for public transit: “This is an investment in people. When the community has affordable, reliable and safe public transportation, more people join the workforce, attend school, receive essential services and participate in our economy,”

Baldwin said With Wisconsin’s unemployment rate under 2.8% — always lower in Madison — if the city drew 100 new workers and students, that would be $64,000 per person. Not a very good deal. You can’t throw money at every dilemma, especially this monopoly money.

Tim Haering

Shorewood

