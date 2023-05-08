Letters logo

Dear Editor: As someone who has played multiple sports and watched younger siblings, family members and members of my community play sports, I have come to the conclusion that people should be trained to be able to coach youth sports.

I have experienced losing the love for a sport because of bad coaching and have watched many other kids quit sports because of coaching. Sports and extracurricular activities can have a huge impact on kids' lives. I personally know that sports was a big reason why I kept my grades up in school and developed life skills, including leadership, anger management and even critical thinking skills. I also made some of my lifelong friendships through sports.

Training for coaches can better prepare them to handle a variety of kids with different backgrounds and experiences. With a good coach that has been trained on how to manage and better teach kids about a sport, I believe that more kids will go out for sports as well as stay in the sports they join.

A coach can make or break a child’s choice to do a sport. And this is why to be a youth sports coach you should have to participate in a form of training.

Kora Eberle

Plain

