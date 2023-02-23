Dear Editor: It’s been three weeks since the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. The EPA, Joe Biden and Norfolk Southern have begun to break their silence on the catastrophic event, but there’s still little accountability.
The EPA has asked Norfolk Southern to aid the cleanup duties that have been paid for mostly with tax payer money, as always. When Biden’s administration was asked if it would reinstate the Obama-era rule mandating brake upgrades in a press call last Friday, officials responded they’d hope Congress would lead efforts, citing lawsuits against the Obama-era rule. Officials went as far as citing opposition from the rail industry as cause for concern in revitalizing the rule.
“We did get strong pushback from industry for that rule in 2016,” said one official. “Additionally from Congress, in pushing back on the (electronically controlled pneumatic brakes) component of the rule.”
Officials stated they’re “working” on proposing rules requiring a minimum of two people on train crews as well as requiring manifests of cargo. At the end of the day, these requirements should have already been in place. What is actually being done, and is it to benefit the citizens of the United States or to support the companies that further line political pockets?
All of this begs for further investigation into corruption and dereliction of duties. Is anyone truly safe?
Sean M. Davis
Madison