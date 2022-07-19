Dear Editor: As a longtime resident of Madison, I recently discovered the potential for an increase in the length of Amtrak trains going through Wisconsin due to the proposed Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger.
With additional trains comes more noise, construction of infrastructure, risk of accidents and increased pollution. I also am concerned that first-responders will be stopped on their way to an emergency and not be able to attend to the situation in time.
A 2021 U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation review stated that “increased rail and road traffic volumes mean that highway-rail grade crossings have more potential to impact their local communities with long and unpredictable travel delays and temporary increases in emergency response times.”
These are undeniable side effects of trains, and we deserve to have a study done to ensure there will not be adverse outcomes as a result of the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger.
John Bickers Jr.
Madison