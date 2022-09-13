Dear Editor: Having read this article, ("UW-Madison welcomes record-breaking freshman class at convocation," Sept 7) I am stunned by the remarks made by the new chancellor and others offering reassurance to students of a “safe" and "welcoming place” at UW.
I am a proud UW graduate (1970) and the campus at that time was anything but safe. It was a time of social and political upheaval, and a time when we learned to question our thinking and values. We had riots, demonstrations and the National Guard on campus. Nobody EVER called for “safety!”
What ever happened to the UW motto: “Sift and Winnow?" And the quest for rigorous inquiry and challenge? This is not pre-school — it is the University.
Christine Cordaro
Inverness, California