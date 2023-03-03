Dear Editor: I write to honor the life and legacy of former Gov. Tony Earl, who was a champion of progressive causes, a staunch environmentalist and an advocate for good governance.
One of Earl's notable attributes was his dedication to environmental protection. As the state's Department of Natural Resources secretary for five years he fought to preserve Wisconsin's natural resources and to combat pollution. He carried this advocacy forward as governor, where he championed environmental causes and signed legislation to protect Wisconsin's water, land and air.
After leaving office, Earl continued his advocacy work, focusing on campaign and election finance reforms. He reorganized Common Cause of Wisconsin, a group that argues for campaign finance and election reforms, and served on the board of the Joyce Foundation, a Great Lakes region charity.
Earl's legacy continues to inspire generations of Wisconsinites. His dedication to progressive causes and environmental protection was truly admirable. Today Wisconsin boasts a solid environmental advocacy that is a testament to the groundwork laid by Earl.
We will miss Earl, but his memory will continue to inspire us to fight for the causes he believed in.
Chris Unterberger
Madison