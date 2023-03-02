Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Earl saved the quality of justice in Wisconsin. Perhaps his most consequential accomplishment is one of his least celebrated.
His predecessor Gov. Lee Dreyfus convinced the Legislature to eliminate one of the country’s premiere statewide public defender systems. Earl entered office faced with an agency already thrown out of 13 of 71 counties, in financial ruin, and set to be completely dismantled in a matter of months. Wisconsin was on the edge of returning to a disgraced system of each local judge appointing preferred local lawyers, often without any criminal or juvenile law experience. It was a travesty of justice riddled with incompetence — a national disgrace.
In 1983, the State Public Defender Board, with the blessing of the new governor, hired me to direct the agency, and with his leadership and that of the extraordinary board he appointed, join in an effort to recapture public support, convince the Legislature to reverse the sunset and resurrect the program to excellence. We had 10 months.
Earl, a former local prosecutor, faced political risk throughout. With his chief of staff Dan Wisniewski, he provided the granite foundation of support for our fight. It was unflinching support — no backroom deals, no backing off. The program was saved and stands as one of our nation’s best.
Tony Earl will be missed because he was an authentically kind person. His kind strength and his commitment to justice contributed greatly to our common good, and he will be remembered for it.
Rick Phelps
Former Dane County executive and state public defender