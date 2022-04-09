Dear Editor: I see some of the writers in this section endorse Tommy Thompson for governor. They say he is for Wisconsin first and a Republican second. And to that I say “what a load of crap.”
He was governor when there was some sanity in politics. The lawmakers would argue their points in session and then have a cocktail afterwards. Those days are long gone. Now the right has a scorched-earth mentality and would gladly slit the political throats of all those on the left, doing nothing to represent and help the people who put them there.
Nope, sorry. Thompson went to “Mar-a-Loco” to have Trump attach his strings, and now good ole Tommy is tainted, he is one of them, he is owned and will now follow the orders from the former guy. Funny how the right complained about Biden being too old. Well, Biden is younger than Thompson, so where’s all the hoopla on that?
No, I think Gov. Tony Evers has done a fair job, even with the right trying everything that can to limit what he can do. I say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Thompson’s not the guy, nor is Trump-bot Rebecca Kleefisch for that matter.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville