Dear Editor: Tommy Thompson, even at age 80, would be a good candidate for and as governor of Wisconsin.
Editor Steve Elbow's opinion (Opinion Roundup email, March 18) that Democratic voters should select the wackiest Republican candidate — Rebecca Kleefisch — in the primary to give Gov. Evers the best chance to win is flawed. This is a flaw in the otherwise vastly superior open primary. There have always been those partisans who cross over to cause mischief in the opposing partisan primary. It's a problem with partisan politics, not the open primary.
Tommy Thompson has partisan flaws too, as pointed out in Elbow's article. Thompson has always been a good Republican soldier, but not a Trumplican. When elected, Thompson becomes the leader of the state first and a Republican second. This is the key to his success and why he was so successful as UW president.
When Tommy Thompson is chosen to lead, he leads. He follows his beliefs and instincts as to what is best for Wisconsin.
In a previous article Elbow said how humiliating it would be for Thompson to lose to Kleefisch in the primary. It would be just as humiliating for Gov. Tony Evers to lose to Kleefisch. If Evers lost to Thompson, at least he could say he lost to the most popular governor in Wisconsin history.
Bob Hunt
Lodi