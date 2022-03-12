Dear Editor: I have been hearing rumors that Tommy Thompson is interested in possibly running for governor again.
I know a lot of Democrats might possibly be mad at me for suggesting this. Instead of running for governor again as a Republican, I hope he considers running as a Democrat for governor. Even though I have disagreed with him on many issues over the years, he was a moderate Republican at the time.
Republicans use the line that they are a big-tent party, but Democrats have a bigger tent. It would be an interesting primary between Gov. Tony Evers and former Gov. Thompson.
We as Democrats would welcome him with open arms if he decided to join the party. It would show just how out-of-touch the Republicans have become.
Adam Brabender
Madison, Wi