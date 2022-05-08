Dear Editor: In response to John Nichol’s “Who's winning the Democratic Senate contest?”
I was one of the majority of Our Wisconsin Revolution members who voted to endorse Tom Nelson for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Ron Johnson.
In contrast to the other candidates, Nelson shows clear commitment to the bold policies we the people need to wrest back some control of the agenda from corporations and the wealthiest 1%. While we face ever increasing medical costs, diminishing hopes for a habitable planet and a fundamental lack of influence on our eroding democracy, we need leaders who can state in plain language what they will do to counter those trends. Tom Nelson does that.
For instance, Nelson says he will champion Medicare for All now, not a “pathway” toward it, at some point, eventually. There really isn’t any other reasonable or compassionate response to the system we have in place right now. Your money is padding CEO’s profit margins instead of going toward actual health care. Let's be a country with a civilized health care system, and just cover everyone with less cost for most of us.
On climate, the only sane response to rapidly acidifying oceans and the threat of mass extinction is the Green New Deal and rapid decarbonization. Again, Nelson came out strong with his support and bagged the Sunrise endorsement because of it. No one else in the race is pushing for a solution that matches the scale of the crisis.
Nelson is the only one who supports ending bogus Title 42, the border policy that automatically deports immigrants without asylum proceedings. Overhauling our immigration system so it is humane, even if it doesn’t poll well with some slice of the electorate, is showing leadership. The rest of the candidates won’t commit or backpedal on immigrant rights.
Nelson is solid on policy. That’s why OWR endorsed him, and why he deserves your consideration.
Richard McGowan
Madison