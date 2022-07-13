Dear Editor: I’m supporting Tom Nelson — Outagamie County executive since 2011 and state representative for six years before that — in the upcoming primary for U.S. Senate. Tom is a true public servant of the old school and his commitment to working families and rural Wisconsin, based on his upbringing as a fifth-generation Wisconsinite, is heartfelt and real.
Tom grew up at a time when the greatness of Wisconsin was still in the common memory. Products from Wisconsin — agricultural, industrial and intellectual — were known throughout the country and around the world for their quality and value. Wisconsin was known for its work ethic, friendly people and natural beauty. Wisconsin politicians, educators and business leaders believed in public service and embodied the faith of neighbor Paul Wellstone: “We all do better when we all do better.” People of all persuasions were uniformly proud to be from Wisconsin.
Tom understands why it is necessary for working people to have elected representatives who are committed to their well-being and will fight on their behalf. He knows from experience how government works and how important it is, especially to the most vulnerable.
We must return to a time when the people of Wisconsin share a common faith in the fundamental decency of their neighbors. Tom embodies that faith and can help restore Wisconsin’s reputation as a leader in the cause of social justice and make us all proud again to say we are from Wisconsin.
Jim Hirsch
Madison