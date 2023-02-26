Dear Editor: Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) and her MAGA extremists want to secede from the union. What a great idea! It would be wonderful to get that Confederate and the other MAGA Confederates out of the U.S. Congress.
Freeloading southern states spend more in U.S. taxes than what they pay in taxes. Many southern states used to be slave states, and to this day they continue to fight a citizen’s right to vote and have equal justice under the law.
MGT and her MAGA social group talk of defunding Ukraine and supporting fascist Vlad Putin. They are huge supporters of gun violence and even wear AR-15 pins to identify themselves.
Our country has no need for violent autocrats who do not support our Constitution or our nation’s democratic roots. I say let them secede. Let MGT try to lead her Confederate states. Who needs them? They are a crazy distraction and tax burden to our nation.
Let them have their state’s rights and live among themselves. We are the United States, and she is not.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo