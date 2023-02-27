Dear Editor: We’ve seen the consequences of failing to take preventive measures with COVID-19, so let’s do better this time.
An estimated 13 million individuals in the U.S. have a latent tuberculosis (TB) infection. This number is growing. In fact, in 2019, 10 million people became ill with TB. Even though TB is a preventable disease, TB is the cause of death annually for an estimated 1.4 million people globally due to the lack of funding towards testing, treatment, research and diagnoses.
Current estimates report that $13 billion in funding is needed to effectively treat and prevent TB globally. However, only half of this funding is available to treat and prevent TB at this point in time.
It is clear that we need to take action and increase funding for life-saving preventive services. Now is the time for Rep. Mark Pocan to cosponsor the EndTB Now Act (HR 8654) and for Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin to assert their support for these life-saving measures.
Lauren Krist
Madison