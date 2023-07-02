Dear Editor: A recent federal court decision highlights the urgent need to move forward with the Line 5 pipeline relocation project in northern Wisconsin. Despite what some may claim, Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support this important energy project.
From December 2021 to April 2022 the Wisconsin DNR held a public comment period on the Line 5 project. The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition, of which the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council is a proud member, looked over every single comment, and by an overwhelming 2-to-1 margin comments submitted by Wisconsinites were in favor of moving forward with the relocation project.
While it’s true there was opposition comments from outside Wisconsin, and even outside the country, the Line 5 relocation project will be built by Wisconsin trades men and women, and it will benefit Wisconsin families and the Wisconsin economy. There should be little debate that Wisconsin comments on the project should hold more weight.
While we appreciate the diligence of the DNR in reviewing this project, it’s time to move forward with the three-plus year review and approve the permits necessary to build the Line 5 relocation.
Kent Miller
President/business manager of the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council